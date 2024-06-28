Left Menu

West Bengal Governor Files Defamation Suit Against CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has filed a defamation suit against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the Calcutta High Court. This follows Banerjee's claims about women being afraid to visit Raj Bhavan due to recent incidents. The Governor criticized Banerjee for creating 'erroneous and slanderous impressions.'

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-06-2024 23:33 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 23:33 IST
West Bengal Governor Files Defamation Suit Against CM Mamata Banerjee
CV Ananda Bose
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has taken legal action against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by filing a defamation suit at the Calcutta High Court. This drastic measure comes just a day after Banerjee publicly claimed women were fearful of visiting the Raj Bhavan due to alleged activities there, a source revealed.

Earlier on Friday, Governor Bose lambasted Banerjee for her controversial remarks, urging public representatives to refrain from generating 'erroneous and slanderous impressions.'

Additionally, the Governor has filed defamation suits against several TMC leaders. The legal move follows an accusation on May 2 by a female contractual employee at the Raj Bhavan, who alleged molestation by Bose, prompting an ongoing investigation by the Kolkata Police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
2
Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custody

Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custo...

 India
3
EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitica...

 Global
4
Retro Revival: Fujifilm's X100 Digital Camera Captures TikTok Generation

Retro Revival: Fujifilm's X100 Digital Camera Captures TikTok Generation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024