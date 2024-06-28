West Bengal Governor Files Defamation Suit Against CM Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has filed a defamation suit against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the Calcutta High Court. This follows Banerjee's claims about women being afraid to visit Raj Bhavan due to recent incidents. The Governor criticized Banerjee for creating 'erroneous and slanderous impressions.'
In a significant political development, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has taken legal action against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by filing a defamation suit at the Calcutta High Court. This drastic measure comes just a day after Banerjee publicly claimed women were fearful of visiting the Raj Bhavan due to alleged activities there, a source revealed.
Earlier on Friday, Governor Bose lambasted Banerjee for her controversial remarks, urging public representatives to refrain from generating 'erroneous and slanderous impressions.'
Additionally, the Governor has filed defamation suits against several TMC leaders. The legal move follows an accusation on May 2 by a female contractual employee at the Raj Bhavan, who alleged molestation by Bose, prompting an ongoing investigation by the Kolkata Police.
