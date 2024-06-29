Left Menu

JD(U) Appoints Sanjay Jha as Working President, Reiterates Bihar's Special Status Demand

JD(U) appointed Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Jha as working president. The party urged for Bihar's special category status or an alternative special package. They also demanded strict measures against exam paper leaks. Jha's appointment highlights his good rapport with the BJP leadership, deemed crucial for future negotiations.

Updated: 29-06-2024 14:23 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 14:23 IST
On Saturday, the JD(U) appointed Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Jha as its working president.

This significant decision emerged from a national executive meeting where the party reiterated its demand for special category status for Bihar or, alternatively, a special package. According to senior leader Neeraj Kumar, this was a focal point of their discussions.

Alongside these demands, the BJP ally called for stringent action against those involved in exam paper leaks, advocating for a robust law to mitigate such incidents in the future.

The appointment of Jha is particularly noteworthy given his favorable relations with the BJP leadership. He currently serves as the party's leader in the Rajya Sabha.

Sources within the party expressed confidence that Jha, known for his negotiation skills, would foster a strong alliance with the BJP, despite their historically rocky relationship.

In his comments to PTI following the appointment, Jha stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always been attentive to Bihar's needs. He expressed optimism that the party's demands for special status or a comprehensive package for Bihar would be addressed.

The meeting in Delhi was attended by notable figures including Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar, Union ministers Lalan Singh and Ram Nath Thakur, along with other senior leaders from across the nation.

