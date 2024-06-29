Tribal Uprising: Banswara MP's Blood Protest Against DNA Test Demand

Banswara MP Rajkumar Roat and his supporters staged a vehement protest on Saturday against Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar's provocative suggestion of a DNA test to determine Roat's Hindu ancestry.

Brandishing their blood samples, Roat and members of the Bharat Adivasi Party marched towards Dilawar's residence, only to be intercepted by police.

Unfazed, Roat led the protest to Amar Jawan Jyoti, rallying alongside political figures like Congress MLA from Gangapur, Ramkesh Meena, in vociferously condemning Dilawar.

Roat vowed to advance the matter to the Parliament, declaring, 'If the sample is not taken here, it will be presented to Prime Minister Modi in the Parliament for a DNA test.'

The police later seized and returned the blood samples, attempting to quell the protest. This confrontation follows contentious remarks by Dilawar questioning Roat's adherence to Hinduism and suggesting a DNA test to confirm his lineage.

