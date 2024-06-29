AAP protests at BJP headquarters against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest; Gopal Rai, Atishi participates

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a nationwide protest on Saturday against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Delhi Liquor Policy case. In Delhi, the AAP protested in front of the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters, in which several party MPs, MLAs, councillors, and workers participated.

Delhi Ministers Gopal Rai, Atishi were among the key leaders who were present at the protest. "While granting bail to Arvind Kejriwal, the trial court said that there is no evidence against Kejriwal. After getting bail, ED got scared, went to the High Court and got a stay on the bail order. When the hearing was to take place in the Supreme Court, a day before that, the CBI arrested Kejriwal. They do not want Kejriwal to come out of jail because they are scared that if Kejriwal comes out, he will get all the work of the public done," Gopal Rai said, speaking at the protest site.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Chief Minister was produced at the Rouse Avenue Court by the CBI for a hearing in the liquor policy case on Saturday. Kejriwal's three-day CBI remand in connection with the case is slated to end on Saturday. Earlier in the day, the authorities significantly bolstered security measures outside the AAP headquarters in Delhi ahead of their protest.

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said on Saturday that the coordination between national agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation shows that the Central Government wants to ensure that Arvind Kejriwal stays in jail. "The coordination between ED and CBI shows that the central government wants to ensure that Arvind Kejriwal stays in jail...We will raise our voice against it in the whole nation," he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced on Thursday that it would hold a nationwide protest against the arrest of Kejriwal. A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting at the party headquarters led by AAP's National General Secretary (Organisation), Sandeep Pathak. The meeting was attended by other top AAP leaders, including MPs, MLAs and councillors.

The meeting detailed the alleged misuse of central investigative agencies by the BJP government to target CM Kejriwal. Sandeep Pathak announced that AAP workers will hold a massive protest to oppose the BJP's tactics and the arrest of their leader. (ANI)

