Ex-CM Hemant Soren Strikes Back at BJP: Predicts Wipeout in Jharkhand

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren lashed out at the BJP on Saturday, accusing them of orchestrating a conspiracy to imprison him and predicting their downfall in the forthcoming state assembly elections.

Addressing JMM workers at his residence, Soren rallied his supporters, calling for a 'revolt' against those who sought to jail him. 'The people of Jharkhand will not spare the BJP,' he declared.

Released recently from Birsa Munda Jail after securing bail in a money laundering case, Soren claimed he was falsely implicated and maintained his innocence. He alleged that the BJP abuses constitutional institutions and warned that the BJP's aspirations of winning the Jharkhand elections would remain a 'pipe dream.'

Stressing that the BJP's governance had slowed Jharkhand's progress, Soren accused the party of dividing people by caste, creed, and economic status. He concluded by reiterating his commitment to his political mission and vowed to continue his struggle.

