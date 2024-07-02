Nepali Congress and CPN-UML Forge Midnight Power-Sharing Pact

In a significant political development, Nepal's two largest parties, Nepali Congress and CPN-UML, have struck a midnight power-sharing deal to establish a new 'national consensus government.' This move intends to replace the current coalition led by Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda," who has refused to resign.

The agreement, brokered by Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba and CPN-UML Chairman K.P. Sharma Oli, proposes a rotation of the Prime Ministerial position for the remainder of the current Parliament term. This consensus was confirmed by former foreign minister Narayan Prakash Saud.

This coalition, with a combined strength of 167 seats in the 275-member House of Representatives, is expected to ensure a majority. The leaders have also planned constitutional amendments and a detailed power-sharing formula to maintain political stability and address key governance issues.

