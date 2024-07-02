Left Menu

PM Modi Highlights Third-Term Success Amidst Political Turbulence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates third consecutive term, attributing it to public trust. Meanwhile, opposition faces tension with Modi urging NDA MPs to uphold parliamentary conduct. Rahul Gandhi's contentious remarks expunged, leading to debates over parliamentary democracy. Manipur conflict remains unaddressed, raising concerns among MPs.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2024 17:22 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 17:22 IST
PM Modi Highlights Third-Term Success Amidst Political Turbulence
PM Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Tuesday, highlighting the public's decision to re-elect his government for a third consecutive term, attributing this success to trust and rigorous scrutiny. Modi emphasized that the government had been tested on every criterion, underscoring his administration's commitment to serving the people.

In a significant political development, Narendra Modi advised NDA MPs to adhere strictly to parliamentary rules and protocols, encouraging them to learn best practices from senior members. This call for discipline came after the ruling alliance criticized Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for what they termed as a 'most irresponsible' speech.

Amid these developments, Rahul Gandhi's speech in the Lok Sabha saw selective expunction, sparking debates about the integrity of parliamentary democracy. Gandhi responded with a letter to Speaker Om Birla, seeking restoration of his remarks. Furthermore, the silence on the Manipur conflict in President Droupadi Murmu's address was met with discontent from MP A Bimol Akoijam, highlighting the region's ongoing strife.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

 Global
2
ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

 United Arab Emirates
3
Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

 China
4
Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Trade Revolution: Paving the Path Beyond Plastics

SIDQL: Transforming Motion Capture for Ultra-Low Latency and High Accuracy in the Metaverse

New Hope in the Fight Against Sleeping Sickness: WHO’s Updated Guidelines

Empowering Lagos Healthcare: Navigating Benefits and Barriers of mHealth Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024