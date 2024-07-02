PM Modi Highlights Third-Term Success Amidst Political Turbulence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates third consecutive term, attributing it to public trust. Meanwhile, opposition faces tension with Modi urging NDA MPs to uphold parliamentary conduct. Rahul Gandhi's contentious remarks expunged, leading to debates over parliamentary democracy. Manipur conflict remains unaddressed, raising concerns among MPs.
Country:
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Tuesday, highlighting the public's decision to re-elect his government for a third consecutive term, attributing this success to trust and rigorous scrutiny. Modi emphasized that the government had been tested on every criterion, underscoring his administration's commitment to serving the people.
In a significant political development, Narendra Modi advised NDA MPs to adhere strictly to parliamentary rules and protocols, encouraging them to learn best practices from senior members. This call for discipline came after the ruling alliance criticized Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for what they termed as a 'most irresponsible' speech.
Amid these developments, Rahul Gandhi's speech in the Lok Sabha saw selective expunction, sparking debates about the integrity of parliamentary democracy. Gandhi responded with a letter to Speaker Om Birla, seeking restoration of his remarks. Furthermore, the silence on the Manipur conflict in President Droupadi Murmu's address was met with discontent from MP A Bimol Akoijam, highlighting the region's ongoing strife.
