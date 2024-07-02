Congress Calls for Urgent Relief in Tragic Uttar Pradesh Stampede

The Congress on Tuesday condoled the loss of lives in a stampede at a 'satsang' in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, urging the government to leave no stone unturned in treating the injured and providing immediate compensation to the victims.

Officials reported that between 50 and 60 people were killed and several more injured when devotees gathered in large numbers in Pulrai village. The scenes at the accident were described as heart-rending.

In a post on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed profound sorrow over the incident, calling it extremely painful. He urged the government to ensure the well-being and relief of the affected. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the need for immediate medical attention and support for the victims' families.

