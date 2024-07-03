Left Menu

Banksy's Rescue Ship Detained in Italy: A Clash of Orders

A rescue ship funded by British street artist Banksy has been grounded in an Italian port for 20 days for defying migrant disembarkation orders. The Louise Michel ship diverted to Lampedusa instead of its designated port in Sicily due to rough seas. Italy's government has faced criticism over restricting charity rescue ships.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 03-07-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 20:13 IST
Banksy's Rescue Ship Detained in Italy: A Clash of Orders
Banksy
  • Country:
  • Italy

A rescue ship funded by British street artist Banksy has been grounded at port for 20 days for ignoring migrant disembarkation orders from Italian authorities, the charity running the vessel said on Wednesday. The Louise Michel ship had been told to take 37 people rescued at sea to Pozzallo in Sicily, but instead took them to the island of Lampedusa, saying the sea was too rough to reach its prescribed destination.

"Our rescue ship MV Louise Michel has been detained for 20 days in the port of Lampedusa," the Louise Michel charity wrote on X. "We were informed that the ship is now detained for not following the order to disembark in Sicily," it added. Italy's right-wing government has faced criticism for restricting the activities of charity rescue ships, including orders to take migrants to distant ports, increasing their fuel costs and taking them away from search and rescue areas.

Banksy, who keeps his identity secret, is known for his social and political activism. The charity and the 30-metre-long rescue vessel he is sponsoring are named after Louise Michel, a 19th century French feminist anarchist.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024