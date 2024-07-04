Left Menu

Narendra Modi's Diplomatic Mission: A Historic Visit to Russia and Austria

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Russia from July 8 to 9 for the 22nd India-Russia annual summit, aiming to review multifaceted bilateral ties. After Russia, Modi will visit Austria, marking the first Indian prime ministerial visit to the country in 41 years, the Ministry of External Affairs announced.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a diplomatic mission to Russia from July 8 to 9, where he will take part in the 22nd India-Russia annual summit. This summit aims to review and strengthen the multifaceted ties between the two nations.

Following the Russia visit, Modi will make a historic trip to Austria. This marks the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Austria in 41 years, as confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

This will be Modi's first trip to Russia in nearly five years, with his last visit being in 2019 when he attended an economic conclave in the Far East city of Vladivostok.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

