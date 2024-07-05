Top Stories at 5:40 PM: Mahua Moitra, Hathras Stampede, NEET-PG 2024 Announcements

Left Menu

The National Commission for Women seeks FIR against Mahua Moitra for remarks against Rekha Sharma. The Uttar Pradesh SIT has recorded 90 statements in the Hathras stampede probe. New NEET-PG 2024 exam dates announced. Congress criticizes delays in Class 6 textbooks. PM Modi congratulates Keir Starmer on UK election victory.

AI Generated Representative Image
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has called for an FIR against TMC MP Mahua Moitra over her crude remarks towards NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma. This action marks a significant development in ongoing political tensions.

In Hathras, the Uttar Pradesh's Special Investigation Team (SIT) has recorded over 90 statements in their probe into the recent stampede that tragically claimed over 100 lives. The SIT's chief, Anupam Kulshrestha, updated this on Friday.

NEET-PG 2024 examinations are scheduled for August 11, according to the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences. This year's exam will be conducted in two shifts.

The Congress party slammed the government over delays in publishing Class 6 textbooks, accusing the Ministry of Education of sabotaging children's education. The opposition also criticized the National Testing Authority for its reportedly incompetent handling of examinations.

