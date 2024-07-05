Shiv Sena Leader Attacked with Swords, Sparking Political Outcry in Punjab
Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader Sandeep Thapar was severely injured in a public sword attack by three assailants. While two attackers were apprehended, political parties targeted Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, urging his resignation over the state’s deteriorating law and order situation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 05-07-2024 23:39 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 23:39 IST
- Country:
- India
A Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader sustained severe injuries after being attacked with swords by three assailants in full public view on Friday, police reported.
Hours after the incident, two assailants were detained from Fatehgarh Sahib district. The incident led to the suspension of Thapar's securityman for negligence.
Opposition parties have criticized the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led state government, urging Mann to step down over the state's worsening law and order scenario.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Night Curfew Continues in Balasore Amid Improving Law and Order
UP Police on the Path to Smart Policing: A New Era of Law and Order
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP Over Law and Order in UP
Govt Commits to Restoring Law and Order Amidst Alarming New Crime Data
Haryana CM Vows Action Amid Opposition Criticism on Law and Order