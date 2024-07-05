Left Menu

Shiv Sena Leader Attacked with Swords, Sparking Political Outcry in Punjab

Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader Sandeep Thapar was severely injured in a public sword attack by three assailants. While two attackers were apprehended, political parties targeted Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, urging his resignation over the state’s deteriorating law and order situation.

A Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader sustained severe injuries after being attacked with swords by three assailants in full public view on Friday, police reported.

Hours after the incident, two assailants were detained from Fatehgarh Sahib district. The incident led to the suspension of Thapar's securityman for negligence.

Opposition parties have criticized the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led state government, urging Mann to step down over the state's worsening law and order scenario.

