Shiv Sena Leader Attacked with Swords, Sparking Political Outcry in Punjab

A Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader sustained severe injuries after being attacked with swords by three assailants in full public view on Friday, police reported.

Hours after the incident, two assailants were detained from Fatehgarh Sahib district. The incident led to the suspension of Thapar's securityman for negligence.

Opposition parties have criticized the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led state government, urging Mann to step down over the state's worsening law and order scenario.