Zelenskiy Applauds Starmer's Assurance of Continued UK Support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for assurances that the UK will maintain its support to Ukraine amidst its war with Russia. In a telephone conversation, both leaders coordinated positions ahead of a NATO summit. Zelenskiy also thanked outgoing PM Rishi Sunak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 01:44 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 01:44 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed gratitude to new British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for his pledge that Britain's support for Kyiv in its war against Russia will remain unwavering.

Zelenskiy, in a message on the Telegram app, revealed that he had spoken to Starmer by phone and wished him success in meeting the expectations of the British public. "I am grateful to Keir Starmer for his assurances that Britain's support for Ukraine will remain unchanged in principle," Zelenskiy wrote.

The two leaders, Zelenskiy noted, had "coordinated our positions" ahead of next week's NATO summit where Ukraine is hopeful to hear about potential steps for securing membership in the Alliance. Zelenskiy also expressed eagerness to start preparations on a long-term bilateral agreement.

Previously, Zelenskiy had sent a congratulatory message on X following Starmer's election win, looking forward to collaborative efforts on international peace and security. Emphasizing the enduring alliance, he wrote, "Ukraine and the United Kingdom have been and will continue to be reliable allies through thick and thin. We will continue to defend and advance our common values of life, freedom, and a rules-based international order."

Additionally, he expressed his gratitude to outgoing Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for his steadfast support, highlighting achievements such as the signing of a bilateral security cooperation agreement. "Ukraine will never forget," Zelenskiy added.

