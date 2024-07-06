Biden Refuses to Step Down Despite Exhaustion and Criticism

US President Joe Biden admitted on Friday that he had "a bad night," feeling "exhausted" and "sick" during his initial presidential debate with Republican rival Donald Trump. He firmly stated that only the "Lord Almighty" could make him withdraw from the November 5 election race.

Speaking in a television interview, one week after his underwhelming debate performance in Atlanta on June 27, Biden faced calls from some Democratic leaders to step down, alongside a plummeting approval rating. As he seeks a second term, Biden labeled Trump a pathological liar.

"It was a bad episode. No indication of any serious condition. I was exhausted. I didn't listen to my instincts in terms of preparing and—a bad night," Biden told ABC News, his first interview since the debate. He added that his party's top leadership is urging him to stay in the race.

"I was sick. I felt terrible. The doctors with me conducted tests to find the cause. It wasn't COVID-19, just a severe cold," Biden said, repeatedly asserting his presidential run.

Blaming himself for the poor debate, Biden said, "The entire preparation was my fault. I prepared as I usually would for meetings with foreign leaders or the National Security Council." He accused Trump of lying 28 times during the debate.

Biden clarified that no major Democratic leaders have asked him to withdraw, insisting that only divine intervention would make him quit. "If the Lord Almighty came down and said, 'Joe, get out of the race,' I'd get out. The Lord Almighty isn't coming down," he remarked. He evaded questions on his mental fitness and cognitive tests. When asked about physical frailty, he responded, "No. Come keep my schedule."

Biden claimed daily cognitive tests. "I take a cognitive test every single day," he responded when asked about an independent medical evaluation. "Not only am I campaigning, but I'm also running the world. That may sound exaggerated, but we are the central nation," he insisted.

Reacting to Biden's remarks, Indian American Congressman Ro Khanna called for "complete transparency" from the White House and the willingness to address media and voter questions. "He has to earn that trust, and that requires more than one interview," Khanna said, according to The New York Times.

ABC News offered a similar one-on-one interview to Trump, who declined.