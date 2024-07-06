Reformist Masoud Pezeshkian Clinches Iran's Presidency in Runoff Election

Reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian emerged victorious in Iran's runoff presidential election on Saturday, surpassing hard-liner Saeed Jalili. Pezeshkian's campaign promised to connect with the West and ease the enforcement of the mandatory headscarf law in the country, following years of sanctions and internal protests straining the Islamic Republic.

While Pezeshkian has no plans for radical changes to Iran's Shiite theocracy and respects Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as the ultimate decision-maker, his modest agenda faces challenges from hard-line factions within the government, the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, and Western apprehension regarding Tehran's near-weapons-grade uranium enrichment.

Official vote counts reported Pezeshkian leading with 16.3 million votes against Jalili's 13.5 million. Supporters of Pezeshkian, a heart surgeon and seasoned lawmaker, filled the streets of Tehran and other cities to celebrate as the results rolled in. However, Pezeshkian's win comes at a delicate time for Iran, with regional tensions high, a volatile nuclear program, and an impending U.S. election that could affect relations with Washington.

