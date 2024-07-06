Iran’s New Hope: Moderate Masoud Pezeshkian's Rise to Presidency

Iran's newly elected president, Masoud Pezeshkian, a low-profile moderate, symbolizes the hopes of millions yearning for greater social freedoms and a practical foreign policy. Pezeshkian triumphed over hardliner Saeed Jalili in the second-round presidential vote, a victory analysts believe will be welcomed by global powers eager for peaceful resolutions to ongoing tensions over Iran's nuclear program.

The 69-year-old cardiac surgeon has committed to fostering a pragmatic foreign policy, alleviating tensions surrounding the stalled negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement, and improving societal liberalisation and political diversity. Though his powers are limited by the clerical establishment led by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Pezeshkian's presidency is expected to set a new tone for Iran's policy and possibly influence the selection of Khamenei's successor.

Despite his moderate stance, Pezeshkian assures there will be no confrontation with the powerful security hawks and clerical rulers. His campaign promises reflect a commitment to serve the people, even if it means stepping down if he fails to meet their expectations. Pezeshkian's election has revived the reformist camp, supported by former President Mohammad Khatami, offering a contrasting vision to the hardline policies of the late President Ebrahim Raisi.

