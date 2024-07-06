Joe Biden Stresses Health, Vows to Remain in 2024 Presidential Race

US President Joe Biden has downplayed health concerns and doubts surrounding his re-election bid, following a lackluster debate performance in Atlanta. Speaking in a 22-minute interview on ABC News, Biden attributed his debate showing to illness and exhaustion, insisting that his commitment to the race remains unwavering.

Biden, 81, stressed that only 'the Lord almighty' could convince him to step aside, despite suggestions from Democratic Party leaders. He refuted the idea that his performance hinted at a serious health condition, reiterating his capabilities and responsibilities as president.

Stating he undergoes routine cognitive tests, Biden aimed to dispel rumors about his fitness for office. His resolve remains intact, as he plans to continue his campaign and defeat Donald Trump, just as he did in 2020. Biden's assertive stance follows calls for transparency from both the media and party members regarding his health and capabilities.

