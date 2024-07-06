House Republicans' Accelerated Funding Efforts Face Democratic Hurdles

House Republicans are moving swiftly this year, passing four of the 12 annual appropriations bills before the end of June, a significant improvement over last year's performance. However, President Biden's administration has issued veto threats for these bills, and Senate Democrats oppose them, foreshadowing a drawn-out spending battle.

The GOP plans to pass each appropriations bill individually to avoid the pitfalls of an omnibus bill, which they argue leads to excessive spending and flawed policies. Despite their momentum, the House Republicans' decision to cut non-defense spending by about 6% diverges from a previous bipartisan agreement, stoking further controversy.

The Senate Appropriations Committee is also in talks, with both parties negotiating higher spending totals for defense and non-defense programs. As the deadline looms, the likelihood of needing stopgap spending measures grows, along with calls from some Republicans to postpone decisions until after the next presidential election.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)