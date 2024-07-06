Left Menu

House Republicans' Accelerated Funding Efforts Face Democratic Hurdles

House Republicans have made a quicker start this year in passing federal appropriations bills, but face veto threats from the Biden administration and opposition from Senate Democrats. The GOP aims to pass non-defense spending cuts, complicating bipartisan support. The impending fiscal year deadline suggests a protracted spending battle.

House Republicans are moving swiftly this year, passing four of the 12 annual appropriations bills before the end of June, a significant improvement over last year's performance. However, President Biden's administration has issued veto threats for these bills, and Senate Democrats oppose them, foreshadowing a drawn-out spending battle.

The GOP plans to pass each appropriations bill individually to avoid the pitfalls of an omnibus bill, which they argue leads to excessive spending and flawed policies. Despite their momentum, the House Republicans' decision to cut non-defense spending by about 6% diverges from a previous bipartisan agreement, stoking further controversy.

The Senate Appropriations Committee is also in talks, with both parties negotiating higher spending totals for defense and non-defense programs. As the deadline looms, the likelihood of needing stopgap spending measures grows, along with calls from some Republicans to postpone decisions until after the next presidential election.

