Maharashtra Congress Prepares for Upcoming Assembly Elections Amid Uncertainty

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole announced that the party is gearing up to contest all seats in the upcoming state assembly elections, while also working within the seat-sharing framework of its alliance, Maha Vikas Aghadi. Patole emphasized the importance of organizational readiness and hinted at potential instability within the central government.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole addressed reporters at his Nagpur residence, detailing the party's preparations for the upcoming state assembly elections. Patole confirmed that while the Congress will gear up to contest from all 288 seats, it will respect the seat-sharing agreement with its alliance partners in the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Patole stressed the importance of having a robust organizational structure in place, emphasizing that every party should work towards being operational at all levels. He noted that similar preparations were being carried out by their alliance partners.

In a separate comment, Patole referred to RJD president Lalu Prasad's prediction about the potential fall of the Narendra Modi government. He observed that recent developments, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's speech in the Lok Sabha, have put the current government on the back foot, raising uncertainties about the stability of the NDA coalition.

