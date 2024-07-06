Left Menu

Bolsonaro's Rally: CPAC Brasil Sets the Stage for Far-Right Momentum

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will spearhead a conservative rally at CPAC Brasil 2024 in Balneario Camboriu to boost support for aligned candidates in municipal elections and showcase his influence ahead of the 2026 presidential race. Key right-wing figures from Argentina and Chile will attend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 16:30 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 16:30 IST
Bolsonaro's Rally: CPAC Brasil Sets the Stage for Far-Right Momentum
Jair Bolsonaro

Former Brazilian far-right President Jair Bolsonaro will lead a rally of conservative supporters on Saturday to drum up support for allied candidates in this year's municipal elections and project his influence ahead of the 2026 presidential race.

The CPAC Brasil 2024 event at the beach resort of Balneario Camboriu in Southern Brazil is slated as the first major opposition rally of the campaign for local mayoral elections in October. It will also have a regional dimension with the presence of Argentina's libertarian President Javier Milei and former Chilean right-wing presidential candidate Jose Antonio Kast.

'It will be very important for us to once again bring together Conservatives with a liberal view of the economy to discuss the future of the right-wing in Brazil,' said former environment minister Ricardo Salles on the CPAC Brasil site. Salles said the right is advancing in the United States, in Europe and in Latin America with Argentina's Milei.

'But in Brazil, what are we going to do? What are the next steps? Who are our main enemies, what are the threats and what are the opportunities for our group on the right,' he wrote.

Bolsonaro lost his re-election bid to leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and has been banned from running for elected office until 2030 due to his attacks on Brazilian democracy and its electronic voting system.

Despite being under investigation for his alleged role in encouraging supporters to storm government buildings a week after Lula took office in January last year, Bolsonaro still maintains a large following that share his right-wing views, which he successfully broadcasts on social media. With funding from his right-wing so-called Liberal Party, Bolsonaro draws crowds wherever he goes to back candidates for the upcoming local elections. 'Bolsonaro supporters are excited about this CPAC rally that will boost his movement,' a source close to the former president told Reuters.

Guilherme Casaroes, a political scientist at the FGV think tank in Sao Paulo, said the presence of Milei and Kast shows that Bolsonaro and his political associates want Brazil to become a hemispheric hub for far-right coordination. 'The CPAC event will serve as a platform for Brazil's extremists to make their narrative global, building on the idea that conservatives across the hemisphere are being persecuted by left-wing governments and by authoritarian courts,' he said.

Casaroes said the venue was chosen in Santa Catarina state because it has become 'a pro-Bolsonaro bunker' much like Florida is to former Trump and the U.S. far right.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
2
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
3
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024