Opposition Leader Gandhi Congratulates UK's New PM Keir Starmer

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha on Saturday congratulated the new British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on the Labour Party's massive electoral triumph in the UK and said the victory is a testament to the power of a politics that puts people first.

In his letter to Starmer, Gandhi said his poll campaign's emphasis on economic growth with equality, better opportunities for all through stronger social services, and community empowerment clearly struck a chord with the people of the UK, reflecting their aspirations for a brighter future.

''I extend my heartiest congratulations on your remarkable electoral victory, a significant achievement for the Labour Party and for you personally,'' Gandhi said in his letter.

''As someone committed to these ideals, I congratulate you and the people of the UK for championing them. Your victory is a testament to the power of a politics that puts people first. I also look forward to the continued strengthening of the bilateral relationship between India and the UK,'' he said.

Gandhi wished Starmer all the best for his tenure and said he looks forward to meeting the British prime minister in the near future.

On Friday, Keir Starmer became the UK's new prime minister and vowed to rebuild Britain, hours after his Labour Party secured a landslide victory in a general election in which the weary voters inflicted a ''sobering verdict'' on Rishi Sunak-led Conservatives.

The Labour Party secured 412 seats in the 650-member House of Commons, up 211 from the 2019 elections.

