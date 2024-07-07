Biden Campaign's Pre-Approved Questions in Radio Interviews Raise Eyebrows

President Joe Biden's campaign arranged for lists of pre-approved questions to be given to two radio hosts for his initial post-debate interviews, both hosts confirmed on Saturday.

Biden's Thursday appearances on Black radio shows in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania aimed to showcase his ability to engage after a challenging debate where he struggled to complete sentences and press his case against Donald Trump.

Radio host Earl Ingram disclosed that Biden aides provided him with four questions ahead of their interview, which aired on Thursday, with no room for negotiation. Similarly, Andrea Lawful-Sanders, host of The Source on WURD in Philadelphia, confirmed she approved four questions from a list of eight supplied by the campaign.

The campaign defended this practice as common, stressing that the suggested questions were relevant to current news topics, including Biden's debate performance and achievements for Black Americans. A Biden spokesperson noted it was not a requirement for the interviews.

Despite the seemingly managed appearances, the revelation sparked debates about Biden's ability to perform in impromptu settings following a lackluster debate performance. In a twist, Biden highlighted the high stakes of the upcoming election and emphasized the broader implications for democracy and freedom.

