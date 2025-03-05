Democrats Gear Up Against Elon Musk in Wisconsin Supreme Court Race

Democrats in Wisconsin are ramping up efforts to challenge Elon Musk's influence in the state's high-stakes Supreme Court election. The party is aligning the race with Musk's contentious involvement in Trump's administration, promising a robust $1 million initiative just one month before the pivotal vote.

The political battle has escalated into a high-spending face-off, with Musk and Republican allies overshadowing Democrats financially by a wide margin. Despite this, Democrats hope to leverage voter frustration against Musk's divisive presence and significant financial backing of Republican candidate Brad Schimel.

The contest has far-reaching consequences for Wisconsin, affecting vital issues such as reproductive rights and public sector unions. Democrats, led by candidate Susan Crawford, are focusing on nationalizing the race while addressing the financial and ethical debate surrounding Musk's influence.

