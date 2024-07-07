Left Menu

France's Historic Election: Will National Rally Seize Power?

Mainland France is voting in a crucial runoff election that may result in a historic victory for Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally or lead to a hung parliament, creating political deadlock. The election outcome will significantly impact France's political landscape, European stability, and global diplomacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 07-07-2024 14:04 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 14:04 IST
On Sunday, voting commenced in mainland France for pivotal runoff elections, determining if Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally will achieve a historic victory or if a hung parliament will emerge, leading to political deadlock.

French President Emmanuel Macron took a significant risk by dissolving parliament and calling for these elections after his party's poor performance in the European elections. The snap elections in this nuclear-armed nation will affect global diplomacy, the war in Ukraine, and Europe's economic stability, potentially weakening Macron's presidency.

The elections are crucial for determining which party will control the 577-member National Assembly and who will be the next prime minister. A loss for Macron's centrists could mean he will have to share power with opposition parties, complicating his pro-business, pro-European Union agenda.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

