Biden Faces Mounting Pressure from Democrats to End Re-election Bid

President Joe Biden, increasingly embattled and facing growing pressure from within his party, will campaign in Pennsylvania on Sunday. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries is also convening senior House Democrats to discuss Biden's candidacy amidst internal unrest.

Biden, 81, has decided to stay in the race for the Nov. 5 election despite a shaky debate performance against Republican Donald Trump, 78, and mounting doubts from congressional Democrats and donors about his viability. Critics argue he is unlikely to defeat Trump. An interview with ABC News failed to alleviate these concerns.

Though Biden kept a low profile on Saturday, he plans to address a Black church service in Philadelphia and attend a community event in Harrisburg. Pennsylvania is a key battleground state. During the visit, Biden will be accompanied by notable figures including Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and U.S. Senators Bob Casey and John Fetterman. This trip is part of a larger effort by the Democratic Party, which includes a $50 million media campaign and plans to knock on over 3 million doors during the summer.

As lawmakers return to Washington, pressure on Biden is expected to increase, with discussions about his campaign likely to intensify. Five lawmakers have publicly called for Biden to end his re-election bid. House Democratic sources reveal that two letters circulated among members also requesting Biden to step aside. A pivotal meeting among Democratic senators to discuss the campaign is possibly slated for Monday.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)