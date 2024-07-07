US News Highlights: From Tragic Accidents to Political Maneuvers

A summary of the latest significant developments in US domestic news captures attention with diverse stories. Minnesota Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson and his high school teammates lost their lives in a tragic car crash, shaking the sports community.

In the political arena, Donald Trump's legal battles continue to make headlines. Following a Supreme Court ruling granting broad presidential immunity, Trump seeks to pause his classified documents case, presenting new challenges in his presidential campaign.

President Biden faces growing pressure from within his party to reconsider his re-election bid. Nonetheless, Biden remains steadfast, actively campaigning in key battleground states like Pennsylvania.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)