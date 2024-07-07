Left Menu

Iranian Naval Destroyer Sinks During Repairs Near the Strait of Hormuz

The Iranian naval destroyer Sahand sank while undergoing repairs at a port near the Strait of Hormuz. State media reports indicate the vessel lost balance due to water infiltration. Injured personnel were hospitalized, and recovery efforts are underway. The 1,300-ton ship was equipped with advanced military technology and launched in 2018.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 07-07-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 19:41 IST
Iranian Naval Destroyer Sinks During Repairs Near the Strait of Hormuz
  • Country:
  • Iran

An Iranian naval destroyer, the Sahand, sank during repair work at a port near the Strait of Hormuz, state media reported Sunday.

The state-run IRNA news agency stated that the vessel lost balance due to water infiltration into its tanks while being repaired at a wharf.

Despite the incident, authorities believe it is possible to restore balance to the destroyer due to the shallow waters. Injured personnel were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Sahand, launched in December 2018, was equipped with surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, anti-aircraft batteries, and advanced radar systems. This follows the sinking of another Iranian destroyer, Damavand, in the Caspian Sea in January 2018 after it hit a breakwater.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024