Iranian Naval Destroyer Sinks During Repairs Near the Strait of Hormuz

An Iranian naval destroyer, the Sahand, sank during repair work at a port near the Strait of Hormuz, state media reported Sunday.

The state-run IRNA news agency stated that the vessel lost balance due to water infiltration into its tanks while being repaired at a wharf.

Despite the incident, authorities believe it is possible to restore balance to the destroyer due to the shallow waters. Injured personnel were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Sahand, launched in December 2018, was equipped with surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, anti-aircraft batteries, and advanced radar systems. This follows the sinking of another Iranian destroyer, Damavand, in the Caspian Sea in January 2018 after it hit a breakwater.

