Left Menu

Kenyans Commemorate Protest Victims in Nairobi Concert

Hundreds of Kenyans attended a concert in Nairobi to commemorate the more than three dozen people killed in recent anti-government protests. The demonstrations, starting on June 18, pushed for planned tax hikes to be scrapped and for President William Ruto’s resignation, leading to significant political and social consequences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 07-07-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 20:34 IST
Kenyans Commemorate Protest Victims in Nairobi Concert
activist
  • Country:
  • Kenya

Hundreds of Kenyans gathered in Nairobi on Sunday to attend a concert commemorating the more than three dozen individuals who lost their lives during recent anti-government protests. The demonstrations began on June 18, demanding the scrapping of planned tax hikes and the resignation of President William Ruto.

Activist Boniface Mwangi, who was among the attendees, highlighted the dichotomy of emotions present, stating, "The government is listening now because of the protests. We are kind of happy, but there's also a lot of sadness because so many people died for the government to listen." He expressed solidarity with the families of those who perished, promising to honor their sacrifice.

Youth attending the concert held placards and hammered crosses into the ground, echoing sentiments of defiance and remembrance. The crowd chanted anti-Ruto slogans. Following intensified protests, Ruto scrapped the controversial finance bill and proposed new austerity measures to fill a budget gap. The event coincided with Saba Saba Day, commemorating the historic 1990 protests that led to the return of multi-party politics in Kenya.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024