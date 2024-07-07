Kenyans Commemorate Protest Victims in Nairobi Concert

Hundreds of Kenyans gathered in Nairobi on Sunday to attend a concert commemorating the more than three dozen individuals who lost their lives during recent anti-government protests. The demonstrations began on June 18, demanding the scrapping of planned tax hikes and the resignation of President William Ruto.

Activist Boniface Mwangi, who was among the attendees, highlighted the dichotomy of emotions present, stating, "The government is listening now because of the protests. We are kind of happy, but there's also a lot of sadness because so many people died for the government to listen." He expressed solidarity with the families of those who perished, promising to honor their sacrifice.

Youth attending the concert held placards and hammered crosses into the ground, echoing sentiments of defiance and remembrance. The crowd chanted anti-Ruto slogans. Following intensified protests, Ruto scrapped the controversial finance bill and proposed new austerity measures to fill a budget gap. The event coincided with Saba Saba Day, commemorating the historic 1990 protests that led to the return of multi-party politics in Kenya.

