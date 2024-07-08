Left Menu

Starmer's New Era: UK PM Seeks Better EU Deal and Domestic Harmony

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer aims to reset UK’s domestic and international relations. Visiting Scotland, he emphasized improving the UK’s EU trade deal and fostering cooperation between regional governments. Starmer’s Labour government is committed to addressing major issues like the economy and healthcare while maintaining strong international alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-07-2024 00:38 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 00:38 IST
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is taking significant steps to overhaul relations at home and abroad.

During a visit to Edinburgh on Sunday, dubbed as an "immediate reset" with Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Wales, Starmer emphasized improving the UK's "botched" EU trade deal. "We can secure a much better deal than the one Boris Johnson left us with," he stated, referencing the post-Brexit agreement.

Starmer underlined forthcoming discussions to bolster trade, research, and defense ties with the EU, with his top diplomat visiting multiple European countries. Following a landslide victory, Starmer visited UK regional leaders to promote cooperation, vowing to serve all citizens and move away from the "politics of the past."

Amidst ongoing economic woes and a fatigued public, Starmer's government aims to revitalize public services and transfer power to local leaders. Additionally, he has dialogue plans with global leaders, including Israeli and Palestinian heads, focusing on peace efforts in Gaza. Foreign Secretary David Lammy reassured unwavering NATO support and EU relations, while Defence Secretary John Healey pledged continued military backing for Ukraine.

