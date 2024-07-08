Left Menu

Hemant Soren's Victory: Jharkhand Government Wins Confidence Vote

The JMM-led government in Jharkhand, headed by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, won the confidence vote in the assembly despite opposition walkouts. Forty-five MLAs supported the motion, amidst BJP and AJSU legislatures exiting the House. The ruling coalition includes JMM, Congress, and RJD, with recent strength fluctuations affecting the assembly's current composition.

Updated: 08-07-2024 13:02 IST
On Monday, the JMM-led government in Jharkhand, spearheaded by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, secured a vote of confidence in the assembly, amid an opposition walkout. The confidence motion was supported by a total of 45 MLAs, including nominated legislator Josheph P Galstaun.

The vote tally witnessed BJP and AJSU legislators exiting the House as the headcount began. The BJP-led opposition, comprising 24 BJP legislators and three from AJSU Party, protested by trooping into the well and demanding that Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto allow MLA Bhanu Pratap Sahi to speak—a request that was denied.

In total, 75 MLAs participated in the voting. The vote also saw the abstention of Independent legislator Saryu Roy. The ruling coalition, which includes the JMM, Congress, and RJD, is further supported by the lone CPI (ML) Liberation legislator from outside.

