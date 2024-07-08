Hemant Soren's Victory: Jharkhand Government Wins Confidence Vote
The JMM-led government in Jharkhand, headed by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, won the confidence vote in the assembly despite opposition walkouts. Forty-five MLAs supported the motion, amidst BJP and AJSU legislatures exiting the House. The ruling coalition includes JMM, Congress, and RJD, with recent strength fluctuations affecting the assembly's current composition.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, the JMM-led government in Jharkhand, spearheaded by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, secured a vote of confidence in the assembly, amid an opposition walkout. The confidence motion was supported by a total of 45 MLAs, including nominated legislator Josheph P Galstaun.
The vote tally witnessed BJP and AJSU legislators exiting the House as the headcount began. The BJP-led opposition, comprising 24 BJP legislators and three from AJSU Party, protested by trooping into the well and demanding that Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto allow MLA Bhanu Pratap Sahi to speak—a request that was denied.
In total, 75 MLAs participated in the voting. The vote also saw the abstention of Independent legislator Saryu Roy. The ruling coalition, which includes the JMM, Congress, and RJD, is further supported by the lone CPI (ML) Liberation legislator from outside.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Leaders Strategize for Jharkhand Assembly Elections
Shivraj Chouhan, Himanta Sarma hold meeting to strategize preparations for upcoming Jharkhand Assembly polls
BJP Vows to Uproot Corruption and Win Jharkhand in Upcoming Assembly Elections
Athawale Advocates Caste Census Amid Assembly Election Forecasts
Jharkhand assembly polls: Himanta Sarma says he and Shivraj Chouhan will visit every constituency