Left Menu

Modi's Strategic Visit: Strengthening Indo-Russian Ties Amidst Ukraine Conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began a two-day visit to Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin. This high-profile meeting aims to strengthen bilateral ties across energy, trade, and defense sectors, despite the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Modi also plans to engage with the Indian community in Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 08-07-2024 18:16 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 18:16 IST
Modi's Strategic Visit: Strengthening Indo-Russian Ties Amidst Ukraine Conflict
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commenced a significant two-day visit to Russia on Monday, holding summit talks with President Vladimir Putin. This visit aims to fortify bilateral ties in energy, trade, and defense amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

Upon arrival, Modi was warmly received at the airport by Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, signifying the importance of this diplomatic engagement. Manturov, who also welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping during his recent visit, accompanied Modi to his hotel.

As part of the visit, Modi will attend a private dinner hosted by President Putin, with more extensive discussions planned for Tuesday. Modi's trip underscores the 'special and privileged strategic partnership' between India and Russia, despite the geopolitical strains caused by the Ukraine conflict. The annual summit marks the highest level of institutional dialogue between the two nations.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024