Modi's Strategic Visit: Strengthening Indo-Russian Ties Amidst Ukraine Conflict
Prime Minister Narendra Modi began a two-day visit to Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin. This high-profile meeting aims to strengthen bilateral ties across energy, trade, and defense sectors, despite the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Modi also plans to engage with the Indian community in Russia.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi commenced a significant two-day visit to Russia on Monday, holding summit talks with President Vladimir Putin. This visit aims to fortify bilateral ties in energy, trade, and defense amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict.
Upon arrival, Modi was warmly received at the airport by Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, signifying the importance of this diplomatic engagement. Manturov, who also welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping during his recent visit, accompanied Modi to his hotel.
As part of the visit, Modi will attend a private dinner hosted by President Putin, with more extensive discussions planned for Tuesday. Modi's trip underscores the 'special and privileged strategic partnership' between India and Russia, despite the geopolitical strains caused by the Ukraine conflict. The annual summit marks the highest level of institutional dialogue between the two nations.
