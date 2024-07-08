Left Menu

Zelenskiy Dismisses Orban's Role in Russia-Ukraine Mediation

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban cannot mediate between Russia and Ukraine to end their 28-month-long conflict. Zelenskiy emphasized that only world powers like China, the U.S., or the EU could handle such a task. He criticized Orban's recent negotiations with Putin.

Updated: 08-07-2024 20:35 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 20:35 IST
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared on Monday that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is not capable of mediating between Russia and Ukraine to end the 28-month war. He stated that such mediation tasks could only be undertaken by powerful nations like China, the U.S., or the EU.

Orban made unannounced visits to Kyiv and Moscow for talks last week and met Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday. He described his sudden trip to Beijing as part of a 'peace mission.' As global leaders gear up for a NATO summit in Washington starting Tuesday, Zelenskiy asserted that only economies or nations with stronger armed forces than Russia's could manage the mediation task.

During a news conference in Poland, Zelenskiy remarked, 'Are there many such countries around the world? Not many. I believe the U.S., and China are such countries. And the EU, not one country, but the whole EU. This could really be an intermediary mission.' He also mentioned that Orban's talks with Putin were not coordinated with Kyiv and rebuked within the European Union for the same.

Zelenskiy added that even if Putin meets with a particular state, it does not indicate a desire to end the war. While Kyiv is receptive to other countries' proposals for peace, they should align with Ukraine's vision, notably a 10-point peace plan. Zelenskiy announced plans for a second international summit this year to consider its peace proposals. Notably, China did not attend the first meeting in June but is promoting a six-point peace plan with Brazil.

