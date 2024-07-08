Hemant Soren Government Wins Trust Vote in Jharkhand Assembly
Former CM Champai Soren and 10 others were sworn in as ministers in Hemant Soren's government after winning a trust vote. Despite opposition walkout, 45 MLAs supported the motion. Amid political wrangling, trust in the ruling JMM-led coalition remains strong ahead of upcoming assembly elections.
- Country:
- India
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren and ten other leaders from the JMM-led coalition were sworn in as ministers in the Hemant Soren administration following a successful trust vote in the assembly on Monday. The vote saw 45 MLAs, including nominated member Glen Joseph Galstaun, endorsing the confidence motion.
The proceedings were marked by BJP and AJSU legislators staging a walkout as the voting commenced. The BJP-led opposition holds 24 legislators, supplemented by three from the AJSU Party. Post-victory, CM Hemant Soren expressed gratitude towards the Speaker and allied MLAs, asserting the continuous strong performance of the coalition government since 2019.
In his address, Soren criticized the BJP's lack of agenda for the state and anticipated strong resistance against them in the future elections. Oppositional leader Amar Bauri countered by highlighting unmet promises by the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance over the past five years. Seventy-five MLAs participated in the voting, with independent legislator Saryu Roy abstaining.
The recent cabinet expansion by Governor CP Radhakrishnan included the swearing-in of 11 leaders. New inclusions feature Congress's Jamtara MLA Irfan Ansari and JMM's Latehar MLA Baidynath Ram, among others. Notably, previous ministers Basant Soren and Badal Patralekh were excluded. Hemant Soren proposes the formation of a Displacement Commission to address mining activity issues in the state.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Leaders Strategize for Jharkhand Assembly Elections
Shivraj Chouhan, Himanta Sarma hold meeting to strategize preparations for upcoming Jharkhand Assembly polls
"Jharkhand's public played big role in BJP win at centre," says Jharkhand Assembly election co-in-charge Himanta Biswa Sarma
Congress Reinforces Strategy for Crucial Jharkhand Assembly Polls
Hemant Soren's JMM-Led Government Wins Confidence Vote in Jharkhand Assembly