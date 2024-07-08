Hemant Soren Government Wins Trust Vote in Jharkhand Assembly

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren and ten other leaders from the JMM-led coalition were sworn in as ministers in the Hemant Soren administration following a successful trust vote in the assembly on Monday. The vote saw 45 MLAs, including nominated member Glen Joseph Galstaun, endorsing the confidence motion.

The proceedings were marked by BJP and AJSU legislators staging a walkout as the voting commenced. The BJP-led opposition holds 24 legislators, supplemented by three from the AJSU Party. Post-victory, CM Hemant Soren expressed gratitude towards the Speaker and allied MLAs, asserting the continuous strong performance of the coalition government since 2019.

In his address, Soren criticized the BJP's lack of agenda for the state and anticipated strong resistance against them in the future elections. Oppositional leader Amar Bauri countered by highlighting unmet promises by the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance over the past five years. Seventy-five MLAs participated in the voting, with independent legislator Saryu Roy abstaining.

The recent cabinet expansion by Governor CP Radhakrishnan included the swearing-in of 11 leaders. New inclusions feature Congress's Jamtara MLA Irfan Ansari and JMM's Latehar MLA Baidynath Ram, among others. Notably, previous ministers Basant Soren and Badal Patralekh were excluded. Hemant Soren proposes the formation of a Displacement Commission to address mining activity issues in the state.

