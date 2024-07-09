Biden Stands Firm Amid Party Doubts on Reelection Campaign

President Joe Biden remains steadfast in his reelection campaign despite growing doubts within his party. Speaking to MSNBC's Morning Joe, Biden, 81, invited challengers to face him at the Democratic National Convention if they question his abilities, reaffirming, 'I am not going anywhere.'

Amidst a flurry of concerns, Biden urged wavering lawmakers to support his campaign through a letter, a justification necessitated after a contentious debate with Republican Donald Trump. Concerns over Biden's age and sagging approval ratings have prompted some Democrats to advocate for Vice President Kamala Harris or another candidate as the main nominee.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll highlighted the party's divided stance: one in three registered Democratic voters thinks Biden should exit the race. Despite these hurdles, Biden's firm bottom line message is clear – he intends to run and seeks unity within the party to defeat Trump in November.

