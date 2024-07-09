Left Menu

Global News Briefs: From Artistic Freedom Trials to International Peace Talks

The current world news roundup includes the sentencing of Russian theatre figures for 'justifying terrorism,' the French left's coalition challenges post-election, LGBTQ couples' 'photo weddings' in Japan, Hamas' concerns over Israeli attacks jeopardizing ceasefire talks, and more significant updates from various parts of the globe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 05:24 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 05:24 IST
Global News Briefs: From Artistic Freedom Trials to International Peace Talks
AI Generated Representative Image

Two prominent Russian theatre figures received six-year prison sentences for 'justifying terrorism,' highlighting a critical trial on artistic freedom limits in Russia. Director Zhenya Berkovich and playwright Svetlana Petriychuk were convicted over their play 'Finist, the Brave Falcon,' depicting Russian women who married Islamic State fighters.

France's recent election left the nation with a hung parliament, complicating governance for the left-wing coalition. Negotiations are expected to be challenging and prolonged, as allies showed relief over Marine Le Pen's failed bid for power.

LGBTQ couples in Japan, unable to legally marry, are turning to 'photo weddings' to celebrate their bonds despite societal prejudice. They dress in traditional and fashionable attire for these events, often kept private due to social stigma.

Hamas leaders expressed concerns that a new Israeli offensive in Gaza could undermine crucial ceasefire discussions. The intense airstrikes and artillery attacks caused significant chaos, forcing thousands to flee their homes.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss a potential Ukraine peace plan. The meeting in Beijing came shortly after Orban's discussions with Vladimir Putin, raising tensions among EU leaders.

U.S. President Joe Biden condemned the deadly Russian missile strikes in Ukraine that targeted a children's hospital in Kyiv, calling them a 'horrific reminder of Russia's brutality.' The attack resulted in significant civilian casualties.

Tropical Storm Beryl wreaked havoc in southeast Texas, claiming three lives and causing extensive power outages for over 2.7 million residences. The NHC warned of possible tornadoes in the region following the storm's impactful landfall.

Russia's missile strikes across Ukraine, including the hit on Kyiv's children's hospital, claimed at least 36 lives in the deadliest wave of attacks in recent months. The assaults left citizens shocked and streets filled with debris.

The White House clarified that President Biden is not being treated for Parkinson's disease, countering a New York Times report suggesting frequent visits from a specialist doctor. Concerns about Biden's health arose after his visible struggles during a recent election debate.

Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for informal talks at his residence before formal discussions at the Kremlin. Emphasizing their close relationship, Putin described Modi as a 'dear friend.'

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024