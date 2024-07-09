Global News Briefs: From Artistic Freedom Trials to International Peace Talks

Two prominent Russian theatre figures received six-year prison sentences for 'justifying terrorism,' highlighting a critical trial on artistic freedom limits in Russia. Director Zhenya Berkovich and playwright Svetlana Petriychuk were convicted over their play 'Finist, the Brave Falcon,' depicting Russian women who married Islamic State fighters.

France's recent election left the nation with a hung parliament, complicating governance for the left-wing coalition. Negotiations are expected to be challenging and prolonged, as allies showed relief over Marine Le Pen's failed bid for power.

LGBTQ couples in Japan, unable to legally marry, are turning to 'photo weddings' to celebrate their bonds despite societal prejudice. They dress in traditional and fashionable attire for these events, often kept private due to social stigma.

Hamas leaders expressed concerns that a new Israeli offensive in Gaza could undermine crucial ceasefire discussions. The intense airstrikes and artillery attacks caused significant chaos, forcing thousands to flee their homes.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss a potential Ukraine peace plan. The meeting in Beijing came shortly after Orban's discussions with Vladimir Putin, raising tensions among EU leaders.

U.S. President Joe Biden condemned the deadly Russian missile strikes in Ukraine that targeted a children's hospital in Kyiv, calling them a 'horrific reminder of Russia's brutality.' The attack resulted in significant civilian casualties.

Tropical Storm Beryl wreaked havoc in southeast Texas, claiming three lives and causing extensive power outages for over 2.7 million residences. The NHC warned of possible tornadoes in the region following the storm's impactful landfall.

Russia's missile strikes across Ukraine, including the hit on Kyiv's children's hospital, claimed at least 36 lives in the deadliest wave of attacks in recent months. The assaults left citizens shocked and streets filled with debris.

The White House clarified that President Biden is not being treated for Parkinson's disease, countering a New York Times report suggesting frequent visits from a specialist doctor. Concerns about Biden's health arose after his visible struggles during a recent election debate.

Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for informal talks at his residence before formal discussions at the Kremlin. Emphasizing their close relationship, Putin described Modi as a 'dear friend.'

