Yuriko Koike's Triumph: The Rising Tide of Women in Japanese Politics

Eight years ago, Yuriko Koike broke new ground as the first woman to lead Tokyo, succeeding her male predecessor. On Sunday, she clinched her third term as governor, in a race where one of her main competitors was also a woman.

While multiple female candidates vying for top political positions remain uncommon in Japan — a country with a notably poor global gender-equality ranking — Koike's victory reflects a gradual surge of powerful female officials and a society increasingly open to gender equality in politics.

Despite this progress, Japanese politics is still overwhelmingly controlled by men, even if a woman eventually ascends to the role of prime minister. Experts emphasize that a significant effort is needed to achieve equal representation. Yuriko Koike's journey highlights the hurdles and strides in the quest for gender balance in Japanese politics.

