Left Menu

U.S. Domestic News Recap: From Legal Trials to Storm Impact

A roundup of significant U.S. domestic news highlights a series of high-profile events. These include Alec Baldwin's manslaughter trial, Bill Hwang's criminal case, FTC's findings on drug prices, Trump’s ongoing legal battles and rallies, Biden's political maneuvers, and the impact of Storm Beryl in Texas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 18:28 IST
U.S. Domestic News Recap: From Legal Trials to Storm Impact

The current domestic news scenario in the U.S. covers a range of high-profile stories. Alec Baldwin's manslaughter trial related to the 'Rust' shooting incident is reaching a critical juncture in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Key individuals involved in this case are in the spotlight as the trial progresses.

In Manhattan, a jury is deliberating in the criminal case against Bill Hwang, the founder of Archegos Capital Management. Hwang, along with his deputy Patrick Halligan, faces charges of stock manipulation leading to a $36 billion collapse in 2021. Closing arguments concluded recently in this high-stakes trial.

Meanwhile, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has highlighted the overwhelming influence of middlemen in the U.S. drug pricing system due to market consolidation. Pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) are stated to have a significant impact on drug prices through their negotiations and reimbursements.

On the political front, Donald Trump faces challenges in overturning his conviction related to hush money payments, despite recent rulings on presidential immunity. Concurrently, as Trump prepares for a Florida rally, speculation is mounting over his choice of running mate for the upcoming national convention.

Additionally, President Joe Biden is engaging with NATO allies in Washington amidst internal party concerns over his re-election prospects. Biden's recent lackluster debate performance has triggered discussions among Democrats about his campaign's viability.

In Texas, oil companies are resuming operations post-Hurricane Beryl, which caused substantial damage, including three fatalities and power outages affecting millions. The storm's impact on oil and gas production, however, is expected to be minor.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024