Left Menu

UK Introduces National Wealth Fund to Propel Green Investment

Britain's finance minister Rachel Reeves announced the establishment of a National Wealth Fund to enhance public and private investment, particularly in green industries. The fund will work alongside the British Business Bank and UK Infrastructure Bank, signaling the UK's commitment to fostering economic growth and sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-07-2024 18:44 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 18:44 IST
UK Introduces National Wealth Fund to Propel Green Investment
Rachel Reeves
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's finance minister Rachel Reeves unveiled a new National Wealth Fund aimed at boosting investment in green industries.

The fund will collaborate with the British Business Bank and UK Infrastructure Bank to attract both public and private investments.

Reeves emphasized that the initiative aligns with Britain's open-for-business ethos, marking the beginning of transformative economic changes.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024