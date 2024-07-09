UK Introduces National Wealth Fund to Propel Green Investment
Britain's finance minister Rachel Reeves announced the establishment of a National Wealth Fund to enhance public and private investment, particularly in green industries. The fund will work alongside the British Business Bank and UK Infrastructure Bank, signaling the UK's commitment to fostering economic growth and sustainability.
Britain's finance minister Rachel Reeves unveiled a new National Wealth Fund aimed at boosting investment in green industries.
The fund will collaborate with the British Business Bank and UK Infrastructure Bank to attract both public and private investments.
Reeves emphasized that the initiative aligns with Britain's open-for-business ethos, marking the beginning of transformative economic changes.
