Left Menu

UPDATE 2-UK lawmaker Tulip Siddiq appointed as City Minister

Siddiq, 41, has led Labour's efforts to develop policies for the financial services industry, known as 'the City' after the City of London financial district, since 2021. In May she told the Financial Times Labour would push the Financial Conduct Authority, Britain's markets regulator, to do more to remove barriers to competitiveness and growth.

Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2024 23:04 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 23:04 IST
UPDATE 2-UK lawmaker Tulip Siddiq appointed as City Minister

Tulip Siddiq has been appointed Britain's' City Minister, the minister responsible for overseeing the financial services sector, the government said in a statement on Tuesday.

The appointment comes after Labour won a thumping election victory last week, propelling Keir Starmer to power as prime minister. Siddiq, 41, has led Labour's efforts to develop policies for the financial services industry, known as 'the City' after the City of London financial district, since 2021.

In May she told the Financial Times Labour would push the Financial Conduct Authority, Britain's markets regulator, to do more to remove barriers to competitiveness and growth. New finance minister Rachel Reeves on Monday launched a new "national mission" to drive economic growth, setting out plans to increase housebuilding, unblock infrastructure projects and attract private investment.

Siddiq succeeds Bim Afolami, a former HSBC banker who held the role under the previous Conservative government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024