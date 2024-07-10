White House Accuses Tehran of Exploiting Gaza Protests

The White House on Tuesday accused Tehran of trying to exploit U.S. protests related to Gaza, calling such behavior 'unacceptable.' This comes after U.S. intelligence warned Iran was fueling domestic discord.

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines stated that Iranian government-linked actors posed as activists online and supported protests financially. During a press briefing, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre emphasized the importance of peaceful expression and the need to warn against foreign malign influences.

Jean-Pierre assured that the U.S. will continue to expose efforts undermining democracy. Tehran has yet to respond to these allegations.

