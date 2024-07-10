White House Accuses Tehran of Exploiting Gaza Protests
The White House accused Iran of leveraging Gaza protests in the U.S. to sow discord, calling the actions unacceptable. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines warned that Iranian actors were posing as activists online and financially supporting demonstrations. White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre emphasized the importance of safeguarding democracy from foreign influences.
The White House on Tuesday accused Tehran of trying to exploit U.S. protests related to Gaza, calling such behavior 'unacceptable.' This comes after U.S. intelligence warned Iran was fueling domestic discord.
Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines stated that Iranian government-linked actors posed as activists online and supported protests financially. During a press briefing, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre emphasized the importance of peaceful expression and the need to warn against foreign malign influences.
Jean-Pierre assured that the U.S. will continue to expose efforts undermining democracy. Tehran has yet to respond to these allegations.
