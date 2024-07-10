Early Voter Turnout in Rupauli Assembly Byelection Reaches 9.27% by 9 AM

The Rupauli Assembly byelection in Bihar reported a voter turnout of 9.27% by 9 am on Wednesday, according to an official statement.

Polling began at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm, with over three lakh eligible voters set to decide the fate of 11 candidates.

The bypoll is taking place following the resignation of sitting MLA Bima Bharti. Bharti, who previously represented JD(U), left the party to contest Lok Sabha elections on an RJD ticket but is now in the bypoll race as an RJD candidate after her loss in the parliamentary election.

JD(U) has nominated Kaladhar Prasad Mandal, an independent candidate from the 2020 assembly polls. Former MLA Shankar Singh, who resigned from LJP (Ram Vilas), is also contesting as an independent.

