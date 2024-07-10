Prime Minister Modi's Historic Visit to Austria Unveils New Chapter in Bilateral Relations

During a historic visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer to discuss unlocking the full potential of the India-Austria partnership. This visit marks the first time in more than 40 years that an Indian prime minister has visited Austria.

Upon arrival, Modi was received with a ceremonial Guard of Honour and a warm welcome by Chancellor Nehammer at the Federal Chancellery in Vienna. MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted the event, describing it as 'India-Austria scripting a new chapter in bilateral relations.'

Aside from political and economic discussions, Modi took part in cultural engagements, including a musical rendition of 'Vande Mataram' by Austrian artists led by Vijay Upadhyaya. The prime minister is also scheduled to meet Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen and address business leaders from both nations.

