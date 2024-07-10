Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi's Historic Visit to Austria Unveils New Chapter in Bilateral Relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in Vienna to explore the full potential of their bilateral relationship. This marked the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Austria in over 40 years. Modi also engaged in cultural events and will meet Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 10-07-2024 14:32 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 14:32 IST
Prime Minister Modi's Historic Visit to Austria Unveils New Chapter in Bilateral Relations
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • Austria

During a historic visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer to discuss unlocking the full potential of the India-Austria partnership. This visit marks the first time in more than 40 years that an Indian prime minister has visited Austria.

Upon arrival, Modi was received with a ceremonial Guard of Honour and a warm welcome by Chancellor Nehammer at the Federal Chancellery in Vienna. MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted the event, describing it as 'India-Austria scripting a new chapter in bilateral relations.'

Aside from political and economic discussions, Modi took part in cultural engagements, including a musical rendition of 'Vande Mataram' by Austrian artists led by Vijay Upadhyaya. The prime minister is also scheduled to meet Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen and address business leaders from both nations.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024