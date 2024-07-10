Brisk Voting at Vikravandi Assembly Bypoll Sees 82.48% Turnout

Brisk polling was witnessed in the bypoll to Vikravandi assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, with voters queuing up in large numbers at polling stations to exercise their franchise since morning.

According to data shared by the Election Commission, 82.48% of the voters cast their votes.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the demise of DMK legislator N Pughazhendhi, who passed away due to illness on April 6.

A total of 29 candidates are in the fray, and the counting of votes is scheduled for July 13.

The bypoll is primarily a triangular contest among ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) candidate Anniyur Siva (alias Sivashanmugam A), Pattali Makkal Katchi's (PMK) C Anbumani, and Naam Tamilar Katchi's (NTK) K Abinaya.

The principal opposition party All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and its ally Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) have boycotted the bypoll.

Tight security measures were implemented at polling booths in the constituency, which has 2.37 lakh voters, including 1.16 lakh men and 1.20 lakh women voters.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)