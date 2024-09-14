Telangana Youth's Ordeal: Unwittingly Recruited into Russian Army, Grateful Return Amidst War
Mohammed Sufiyan, a 22-year-old from Telangana, thanked the Indian government for his safe return after being unwittingly recruited into the Russian army and stranded at the Russia-Ukraine border. Initially lured by a job promise, Sufiyan endured harsh conditions before the Indian government intervened for his release.
A 22-year-old youth from Telangana, who was unwittingly recruited into the Russian army and left stranded at the Russia-Ukraine border for months, expressed his gratitude to the Centre on Saturday for facilitating his return to the country. ''I still cannot believe that I have returned home. The horrific scenes of the ongoing war are still fresh in my mind...'' said Mohammed Sufiyan, who returned home safely on Friday night after working as a support staff for the Russian army in its war with Ukraine.
Sufiyan (22), who hails from Narayanpet district, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Telangana government and also the media for facilitating his return.
Sufiyan recalled that he reached Russia via Chennai and Dubai in December 2023 after being promised the job of a security personnel by a Mumbai-based employment agent.
However, he was taken to the Russia-Ukraine border and subjected to training before being entrusted with work like loading vehicles and building bunkers, he told PTI.
Sufiyan and others like him realised that they were misled, but could not establish contact with the main agent. The youth said he was taken close to the frontline but his health deteriorated after spending sleepless nights as the war raged on.
Later, he was shifted to a 'green zone' in Ukrainian territory under the control of Russia, about 60 kms from the frontlines, after he shared his ordeal.
''We were in a jungle for eight months,'' he said.
The central government arranged air tickets to reach Delhi from Moscow, he added.
Speaking to PTI in July this year, Sufiyan's family expressed hope that he would return home following PM Narendra Modi's visit to Russia.
Russia had agreed to India's demand to ensure early release of Indian nationals working with the Russian military as support staff after PM Modi ''very strongly'' took up the issue with President Vladimir Putin during his visit.
