PDP Chief Mufti Criticizes BJP, Defends Party's Contributions Ahead of Elections

PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, highlighting how she withdrew 12,000 FIRs against youths, unlike Omar Abdullah, who filed FIRs during his tenure. "The youths know that PDP is the party that has always worked for them," Mufti asserted.

Earlier, Mufti defended her party's contributions to Jammu and Kashmir, particularly South Kashmir, during a media briefing. She claimed that the PDP has played a crucial role in addressing the region's challenges. "The people of South Kashmir have understood what the PDP has achieved for them. We liberated them from the difficulties imposed by the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA) and task forces," Mufti said.

Addressing the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, Mufti emphasized the significance of the PDP's past work and future promises. "Our challenge is to build on our past achievements, such as opening colleges, universities, and introducing schemes like Rehbar-e-Taleem and Rehbar-e-Khel," she said. Mufti also criticized the BJP's job promises, stating, "The BJP claims it will provide 5 lakh jobs to the youth, but even 1 crore out of their promised 2 crore jobs nationwide were not fulfilled in the last 10 years." Mufti's comments come as political campaigns intensify ahead of polling, which is scheduled in three phases starting from September 18, with vote counting on October 8.

