Strategic Alliance Formed for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Polls

The Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) and former members of Jamaat-e-Islami (JEI) have formed a strategic alliance for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. The agreement includes mutual support for candidates, aiming to represent the region's population effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 15-09-2024 18:23 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 18:23 IST
In a major political shift, the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) and former members of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JEI) have joined forces for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections.

A joint meeting saw AIP led by Supremo Inam Un Nabi and JEI by Ghulam Qadir Wani, with prominent JEI members engaging in discussions.

The alliance aims to secure strong representation for the region, backing each other's candidates and promoting a unified approach to the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

