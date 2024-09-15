Left Menu

Amit Shah to Address Final Campaign Rallies in Chenab Valley

Home Minister Amit Shah will address three campaign rallies in Chenab valley on the final day of campaigning for the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls. This phase covers 24 segments in Chenab and south Kashmir districts. Prime Minister Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have also been rallying in support of BJP candidates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 15-09-2024 19:11 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 19:11 IST
Amit Shah to Address Final Campaign Rallies in Chenab Valley
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Home Minister Amit Shah is set to address three campaign rallies in the Chenab valley on Monday, marking the final day of campaigning for the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, according to a BJP leader.

Twenty-four assembly segments across the Chenab valley districts of Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban, as well as the south Kashmir districts of Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam, and Shopian, are gearing up for the first of three election phases on September 18.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a significant rally in Doda on Saturday in support of BJP candidates, while Shah is making his second visit to the Jammu region in two weeks. Earlier, on September 6 and 7, Shah released the BJP's manifesto and addressed a workers' convention in Jammu. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also spoke at election rallies in Ramban and Banihal on September 8.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy announced that Prime Minister Modi will return to Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the second phase on September 25 and the third phase on October 1 for additional rallies. BJP national president J P Nadda is expected to campaign in Jammu on September 20 alongside Shah and Singh. Reddy expressed confidence in the BJP's strong position, stating, 'Seeing the immense response of the people, there should be no doubt in anyone's mind that the BJP will form the next government in J-K.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024