Amit Shah to Address Final Campaign Rallies in Chenab Valley

Home Minister Amit Shah is set to address three campaign rallies in the Chenab valley on Monday, marking the final day of campaigning for the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, according to a BJP leader.

Twenty-four assembly segments across the Chenab valley districts of Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban, as well as the south Kashmir districts of Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam, and Shopian, are gearing up for the first of three election phases on September 18.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a significant rally in Doda on Saturday in support of BJP candidates, while Shah is making his second visit to the Jammu region in two weeks. Earlier, on September 6 and 7, Shah released the BJP's manifesto and addressed a workers' convention in Jammu. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also spoke at election rallies in Ramban and Banihal on September 8.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy announced that Prime Minister Modi will return to Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the second phase on September 25 and the third phase on October 1 for additional rallies. BJP national president J P Nadda is expected to campaign in Jammu on September 20 alongside Shah and Singh. Reddy expressed confidence in the BJP's strong position, stating, 'Seeing the immense response of the people, there should be no doubt in anyone's mind that the BJP will form the next government in J-K.'

