Kejriwal Announces Resignation Amidst Supreme Court Criticism

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced his resignation, citing criticism from the Supreme Court. BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj labeled it a 'moral compulsion' following bail conditions. The move has shocked AAP, BJP, and Congress. Kejriwal seeks early Delhi polls to restore public trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2024 20:47 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 20:47 IST
BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced his decision to resign on Sunday, drawing criticism and allegations from BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj. Swaraj termed the resignation a 'moral compulsion' following the Supreme Court's criticism of Kejriwal's eligibility to perform his duties.

Two days after being released from Delhi's Tihar Jail, Kejriwal's announcement surprised not just Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers but also his political adversaries in the BJP and Congress. Swaraj argued that the resignation was a move to morally justify his bail conditions. She commented on the Supreme Court's view of Kejriwal as a central figure in the Delhi liquor scam, questioning why he needed 48 hours to resign.

Responding to these comments, AAP leader Atishi stated that the delay was due to the weekend and a public holiday. Meanwhile, BJP figures like Ravi Shankar Prasad expressed skepticism and compared Kejriwal's delay unfavorably to other politicians who had resigned amidst controversies. Kejriwal also called for early elections in Delhi to coincide with the Maharashtra Assembly polls to regain public trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

