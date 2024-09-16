Left Menu

Chidambaram Slams 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal by Modi Government

Congress leader P. Chidambaram criticized the BJP-led NDA government's 'one nation, one election' proposal, stating it is not feasible under the current Constitution, requiring at least five amendments. He also addressed issues like reservation, the upcoming Haryana elections, and disputed PM Modi's claims about Congress's promises.

Chandigarh | Updated: 16-09-2024 16:44 IST
In a scathing criticism, Congress leader P. Chidambaram targeted the BJP-led NDA government over its 'one nation, one election' proposal, describing it as infeasible under the present Constitution. He emphasized that achieving this would necessitate at least five constitutional amendments.

Chidambaram retorted to PM Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech advocating for the unified election concept, saying that Modi lacks the legislative support required for such amendments in either the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha.

The senior Congress figure also tackled subjects like reservation policies, upcoming Haryana elections, and refuted PM Modi's allegations about Congress's financial mismanagement in states like Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka.

