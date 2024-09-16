U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Georgian Officials over Protest Crackdowns

The United States has imposed new financial sanctions and visa bans on Georgian officials, including two government representatives and two pro-Russian far-right members, citing their roles in violent crackdowns on protests.

In the spring, large protests broke out in Georgia over a 'foreign agent' law passed by the South Caucasus country's parliament in May, despite criticism from U.S. officials that it was Kremlin-inspired and authoritarian. The U.S. Treasury Department stated that Georgia's Chief of the Special Task Department, Zviad Kharazishvili, and his deputy, Mileri Lagazauri, were specifically targeted for their oversight of security forces that violently suppressed the protests.

Also sanctioned were Konstantine Morgoshia, founder of media company Alt-Info, and media personality Zurab Makharadze, accused of spreading disinformation and hate speech. The State Department imposed additional visa restrictions on over 60 Georgians, including government officials, business leaders, and law enforcement, for undermining democracy and involvement in protest violence.

